Junji Ito Releases New Trailer For Liminal Zone

Junji Ito has a busy schedule, and we're not just referring to the manga that the master of horror is currently working on. With this fall set to see the anime adaptation of Uzumaki hit Toonami and Netflix announcing Junji Ito's Maniac series is in development, which will animate a number of stories that have yet to hit the small screen, a new trailer has arrived for an upcoming compilation known as Liminal Zone.

Junji Ito has been creating manga for decades, not just with short stories, but with long-form tales that have helped him in winning three Eisner awards over the course of his career. With the likes of Uzumaki, Gyo, Frankenstein, No Longer Human, and several others helping in padding out the already impressive resume of Ito, the artist has become not just the most well-known name when it comes to horror in anime, but one of the biggest masters of horror the world over.

Viz Media took the opportunity to share the official trailer for Liminal Zone, setting the stage for a creepy tale that will see a couple running into a mysterious woman that opens up the world of the supernatural as the new trailer depicts a terrifying otherworldly encounter:

Horror master Junji Ito presents another haunting wave of terror in his brand-new story collection, The Liminal Zone!



Releases July 26, 2022 in print and digital. Pre-order now: https://t.co/pkWsbJyemh pic.twitter.com/UdazetOqBw — VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 16, 2022

The official description for Junji Ito's Liminal Zone from Viz Media, which will be collecting several stories created by the master of horror reads as such:

"What destiny awaits them after the screaming?

After abruptly departing from a train in a small town, a couple encounters a "weeping woman"—a professional mourner—sobbing inconsolably at a funeral. Mako changes afterward—she can't stop crying! In another tale, having decided to die together, a couple enters Aokigahara, the infamous suicide forest. What is the shocking otherworldly torrent that they discover there?

One of horror's greatest talents, Junji Ito beckons readers to join him in an experience of ultimate terror with four transcendently terrifying tales."

Currently, there isn't a set release date for Uzumaki or Maniac, but rest assured, there are plenty of horror fans waiting to sink their teeth into these new adaptations.

Will you be picking up this new compilation when it arrives this July? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Junji Ito.