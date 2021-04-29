Junji Ito Unveils New Statues For His Creepiest Creations

✖

Junji Ito's Uzumaki is set to land on Adult Swim later this year, with Production IG teaming up with the Cartoon Network programming block in order to bring to life what might be the greatest adaptation of the horror mangaka's works, and it seems as if Ito will be receiving some brand new statues that bring to life some of his creepiest creatures. Outside of Uzumaki, Ito has spent years creating some of the scariest monsters and abominations that have ever made their way to pop culture, and these statues from Unbox Japan highlight how terrifying Ito's mind can be.

The statues themselves include the likes of "Snail Girl" and "Tomie", to name a few, capitalizing on some of the horrific ideas that spawn from the mind of the master of horror. Ito himself has continued making new manga stories that do a fantastic job of merging the worlds of the mundane with cosmic, mind-bending horror, and there have been rumors swirling that Uzumaki isn't the only anime series that is in the works that will adapt Junji Ito's works. Though the streaming platform of Quibi was originally set to create a live-action version of Tomie but with the shuddering of the service, so to did prospects of the series.

Unbox Japan shared a first look at several of the statues based on some of Junji Ito's creepiest creations, which will be a part of their upcoming "Mysterious Box" which will land at the end of May for anime fans who appreciate some of the scariest monsters of manga:

