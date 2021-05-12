Junji Ito Fan Creates Scary Sneakers

✖

Junji Ito is set to have one of his greatest works adapted into an anime series later this year in Uzumaki, and one fan has celebrated the works of the master of horror by creating a pair of sneakers that captures the twisted nature of the mangaka's art style. Taking two of his craziest creations in Tomie, the succubus who was originally slated for a live-action television series on the streaming service of Quibi, as well as the "Snail Girl" that became one of the most terrifying images in Ito's story where an obsession with spirals is front and center.

While this year will see the release of Uzumaki in the West, there have been rumors swirling that Ito will receive another anime adaptation, though the story has yet to be revealed. The last television series that attempted to adapt Junji Ito's horrific material was The Junji Ito Collection, which many fans believed wasn't able to live up to the art style of the master of horror, despite adapting a number of his classic stories within the anthology series. With Production IG teaming up with Adult Swim to create the black and white adaptation of one of Ito's strongest stories in Uzumaki, it definitely seems as if the master of horror will be a part of the medium of anime for quite some time.

Reddit User Red Canary shared this impressive pair of sneakers that are able to capture the bloody style of Junji Ito via the footwear that displays both the succubus known as Tomie and the Snail Girl who creepily crawled her way into the story of Uzumaki:

Junji Ito's unique art style has made him the top name in horror in Japan, telling tales that blend the mundane with celestial terror that is nearly impossible to understand. With the mangaka not showing any signs of ending his work any time soon, he continues creating short stories and comics that are sure to get under anyone's skin who happens to read them. Though a release date has yet to be revealed for Uzumaki, it definitely appears to be one of the best adaptations of Ito's work to date.

Would you pick up these sneakers if they were made official? What is your favorite story in the library of horror created by Junji Ito? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Junji Ito.