Adult Swim’s Uzumaki Confirms Release Date With New Trailer

Just in time for the spooky season, Adult Swim is preparing to unleash their scariest original series to date in the form of Junji Ito’s Uzumaki. The prolific master of horror, Junji Ito, has spent decades creating some of the creepiest manga stories in the world and continues to do so to this day. Uzumaki has long been regarded as one of the artist’s best works and from what anime fans have seen so far, it might just receive the best anime adaptation to date. Alongside a new trailer, Adult Swim has confirmed when we can expect the horror series to arrive.

Adult Swim’s Uzumaki was originally announced in 2019 but unfortunately, the horror anime adaptation was delayed for a variety of reasons. Thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic along with other technical issues, the Production I.G./Cartoon Network collaboration had been indefinitely delayed until now. Anime fans can expect the series to arrive on Adult Swim on September 28th, arriving the following day on MAX. Originally confirmed for four episodes, the series should hit right up until Halloween.

Junji Ito’s Uzumaki Releases a New Creepy Trailer

The story of Uzumaki is one that sees a town cursed by an obsession with spirals, which spells some horrific situations for those unfortunate enough to still claim residence in this tucked-away locale. As you can see from the trailer, the anime adaptation is looking to be the most faithful of any before it when it comes to Junji Ito’s body of work.

If you want to learn more about the biggest horror anime series of 2024, here’s how Adult Swim and Production I.G. describe the story of Uzumaki, “‘Let’s leave this town together,’ asks Shuichi Saito, a former classmate of Kirie Goshima, a high school girl who was born and grew up in Kurouzu-cho. Everything from a strange whirlwind, billowing smoke from the crematorium, and the residents is turning into spirals. People’s eyes spin in whirls, a tongue spirals, and the bodies twist unnaturally. In an attempt to escape the curse of the spirals, Kirie decides to flee from Kuouzu-cho, but can she get away from this turmoil?”

