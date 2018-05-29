‘Justice League’ Stars Reveal Their Favorite Pokemon

Some of the stars of Justice League grew up in a post-Pokemon world so, even though they put on tights and fight bad guys, it stands to reason that at least a few of them have favorite Pokemon.

We aren’t sure why it took somebody so long to ask them which ones they were — and we’re equally unsure what motivated somebody to ask them which ones they were — but we’re nevertheless glad they did.

…Well, a couple of them, anyway. Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller, the League’s resident young folk, were quizzed about their faves during a panel at Wizard World Philadelphia last week.

“Ray played a lot of Pokemon on set,” Miller said, with Fisher clarifying that he was playing Pokemon Go for most of it.

“PrimeApe,” Fisher said. “I like PrimeApe. I have no idea why.”

For Miller, he admitted that he was not a big Pokemon fan, but “Geo? The Geo guy?”

Fisher asked, “Geodude?” And Miller said, “I like that guy a lot. He’s just a rock with arms, what a fantastic character!”

From there, the two ended up in a lengthy aside speculating how fun it must be to create Pokemon, and how exactly somebody would have come up with the Geodude design.

As long as most of the Justice League continues to make themselves available to fans on the lucrative global convention circuit, expect many more of these conversations.

Miller and Fisher are said to be sharing a lot of screen time if their movies go forward as originally planned; as the youngest members of the Justice League and a pair of characters (and actors) who bounce well off of one another, rumors have been that The Flash would be a part of Cyborg’s movie and Cyborg a part of The Flash’s.

Of course, rumor has it the idea of Flashpoint — an alternate timeline in which Cyborg plays the Superman role as leader of Earth’s heroes — has been scuttled in favor of another Flash movie idea, so it may be that those plans are no longer in play.

Justice League is now on home video. The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.