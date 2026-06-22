Kagurabachi Creator Breaks Silence on Sudden Shonen Jump Hiatus

Kagurabachi has taken a sudden hiatus from the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, and the creator behind it all has broken their silence on the situation. Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi has been a runaway of Shueisha’s landmark magazine ever since it made its debut a few years ago, and it’s been on a fast track to be one of its big pillars. But fans had been concerned about Hokazono’s health over the last few months especially as there have been a few sudden breaks between chapters that have been occurring closer together.

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Kagurabachi then had announced it was going to be going on an extended hiatus over the Summer, and Shueisha’s editorial department have confirmed that they are doing so for the better of Takeru Hokazono’s health. In a statement to fans released with the final chapter of the manga heading into the break, Hokazono has broken his silence with the following, “I’ll be taking a small break. Please wait patiently while I work on making Kagurabachi even better!”

Kagurabachi Creator Explains Sudden Shonen Jump Hiatus

Courtesy of Shueisha

Shueisha’s editorial department shared the following statement on Kagurabachi‘s hiatus, “Starting from Weekly Shonen Jump issue 31, on sale Monday, June 29, Kagurabachi will go on hiatus. While Mr. Hokazono had intended to continue writing, after repeated discussions, we have decided that he will take a certain period of rest in order to deliver the work in a stable form going forward.” So it seems while the creator wanted to keep releasing new chapters, Shueisha thought an extended break would be best.

As for when the series will be returning with more episodes, Shueisha revealed that they “plan to resume serialization around August” with no concrete date revealed for its return as of the time of this writing. Fans had been concerned about the author’s health given that there were several major breaks for the series over the course of the last few weeks, and it seems like his health has gotten to a point where an extended hiatus would ultimately be the best more for it heading into the future.

What’s Next for Kagurabachi?

©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA,Project Kagurabachi

Though Kagurabachi is now in the midst of a hiatus, the future for the franchise is still quite bright for it moving forward. Hokazono’s original manga release is working through Part 2 of its story with a flashback arc revealing the origins of the Seitei War that had been teased through the first part of the story. But the franchise is also planning to make its highly anticipated anime adaptation debut next Spring too with more to reveal over the course of the rest of the year.

Kagurabachi will be making its full anime debut sometime in April 2027 as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule, but a more concrete release date or potential international streaming plans have yet to be announced as of this time. Tetsuya Takeuchi will be directing the new anime for Cypic with Keigo Sasaki providing the character designs. The first additions to the cast include Taihi Kimura as Chihiro Rokuhira and Tomokazu Seki as Kunishige Rokuhira.

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