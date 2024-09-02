Kagurabachi Fans Strike Back Against Leakers: “We Don’t Want You”

Kagurabachi fans are ride or die. We are just weeks out from the manga’s first anniversary, and in that time, the Shonen Jump title has made history. Not only did Kagurabachi go viral before its debut, but Takeru Hokazono’s series has proven itself to be legitimately good. It is a top-ranked title at Shonen Jump, so really, it is no surprise that leakers want in on the hype. But this week, well – the Kagurabachi fandom pulled together to send the goons packing.

As you can see in the slides below, the Kagurabachi fandom knows how to organize, and the gang did as much this week against leakers. As series like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen come to a close, manga leakers are looking for a new meal ticket. Many are starting to investigate Kagurabachi, but it seems the fandom wants absolutely nothing to do with the clowns.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While some may argue that manga leaks help boost the popularity of a title, Kagurabachi fans know better. The hype brought about by leaks is more akin to a flash fire than a slow burn. Sales are not sustained by leaks as you can imagine, and those grosses are what determine a manga’s fate. Money talks, and without a sizable profit coming in, Shonen Jump is liable to cull any story regardless of its online buzz.

Why Manga Leaks Are the Actual Worst

This is why the Kagurabachi fandom has pulled together to order manga volumes from Japan regardless of any language barriers. By showing support to the manga’s official release, Shonen Jump can track the success of Kagurabachi, and that representation is what matters most to fans. And for a manga title as young as Kagurabachi, it needs this kind of historical record.

If you want to support the official release of Kagurabachi, it is easy and free to do so. Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app carries the title, and Manga Plus does as well. You can read the series in English in time with releases overseas. So for those wanting more info on Kagurabachi, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son–they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!”

What do you think about the Kagurabachi fandom’s fight? Do you stand against manga leaks? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

Well Said, Well Said

https://twitter.com/brkagurabachi/status/1830390118621839530?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Biggest LOL

https://twitter.com/perfidus/status/1830348558505296196?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Kagurabachi Can’t Be Touched

https://twitter.com/Go_Jover/status/1830436876605354118?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Give It Up

https://twitter.com/MangaMan9000/status/1830580720919879753?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Bachi Bros Don’t Play

https://twitter.com/J5intake30_/status/1830597693452005513?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Back Away, Okay?

https://twitter.com/ShonenSalto/status/1830512012511547801?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Don’t Even Try It

https://twitter.com/mainmajin/status/1830296812571488664?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Not On Our Watch

https://twitter.com/ImAccu/status/1830581784440152264?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Don’t Do It