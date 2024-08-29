Kagurabachi Creator Inks New Poster of Chihiro

Weekly Shonen Jump has already seen some big series like My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer end, with Jujutsu Kaisen ending next month and One Piece in the throes of its final saga. Keeping this in mind, the manga publication Kagurabachi has been making the rounds and topping the charts when it comes to all things Shonen Jump. As the sword-swinging series continues to release weekly, Chihiro’s story has wasted little time in securing its popularity since it was released in 2023. To help celebrate the shonen franchise, creator Takeru Hokazono has shared new art focusing on the manga protagonist.

In a recent interview, Hokazono explained how he created Kagurabachi and the approach he wanted to take with Chihiro, “I wanted to offer a new manga with my quiet, low-key, dark protagonist, and since Jump doesn’t have many revenge-themed manga, I created Kagurabachi. But I don’t want to make a simple story that sells the pleasure of revenge. I was influenced by Tarantino and David Fincher,”

Kagurabachi: Chihiro Hits The Scene

As of the writing of this article, Kagurabachi hasn’t announced an anime adaptation of any kind, though it seems like a foregone conclusion that Chihiro will one day hit the screen. Considering the number of studios that are working in the medium, it will be interesting to see which production house lays to claim to Takeru’s work. Will Studio MAPPA take on this franchise, or will the likes of Wit, Science SARU, and/or Ufotable take on Kagurabachi’s animated adaptation?

While an anime adaptation for the white-hot shonen franchise has yet to be confirmed, you can catch up on the manga via Viz Media. Here’s how the publisher describes the story of Chihiro that has taken the manga world by storm, “Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son–they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!”

