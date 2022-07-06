Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Is Reportedly Getting a Movie

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War is one of the best rom-coms in anime, and the series has plenty left to cover. Not long ago, fans said goodbye to season three as A-1 Pictures wrapped its latest season finale. It was there word went live that a new anime was in the works, and now, a new report suggests the project will be a movie.

The update comes from MangaMoguraRE on social media courtesy of the latest NewType magazine. If the report is right, Kaguya-sama is in line to get its first anime film. The project will adapt one of the manga's best arcs, so readers can look forward to what 'The First Kiss Never Ends' saga has in store for them.

As of right now, new firm details about the film's crew have gone live, but fans hope to learn more about the project soon. However, it was not that long ago Kaguya-sama debuted its season two finale. The team at A-1 Pictures deserves a solid rest ahead of its next deadline, but the students of Shuchiin Academy aren't the most patient. Kaguya and Miyuki still need to get their act together, and this big movie will bring the student council reps even closer than before!

Want to know more about Kaguya-sama? You can read up on its official synopsis below for all the details: "As leaders of their prestigious academy's student council, Kaguya and Miyuki are the elite of the elite! But it's lonely at the top... Luckily for them, they've fallen in love! There's just one problem-they both have too much pride to admit it. And so begins the daily scheming to get the object of their affection to confess their romantic feelings first... Love is a war you win by losing."

What do you make of this latest Kaguya-sama update? Will you be checking out this rom-com's movie debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.