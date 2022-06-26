Kaguya-sama: Love is War Will Reportedly End Soon

Kaguya-sama: Love is War might have just recently ended its anime's third season run as part of the Summer 2022 schedule, but it seems like the original manga might be coming to an end soon too according to a new report. The third season of the anime wrapped up the final events of the Culture Festival arc which brings Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane's pairing closer together than ever. It's the kind of change that will be even more significant as the series continues, but the manga has gone far beyond this point to even bigger developments for the two of them.

In fact, reports started to pop up last Fall that Kaguya-sama: Love is War would be kicking off its final arc and if you have been keeping track of the chapters it makes quite a bit of sense. According to an updated report from @MangaMoguraRE on Twitter, the manga run of the series is slated to end in 14 more chapters with a planned 28 volumes in total for the series overall. That means it will still be quite some time before the series does come to an end if the report holds up, but it's still a fast approaching end nonetheless.

(Photo: A-1 Pictures)

This report does make a lot of sense, however, as Kaguya-sama: Love is War has indeed been fast approaching a point of finality. Like teased with the end of the third season as Shirogane is getting ready to head off overseas to Stanford University, the newest chapters of the series have made his upcoming exit now closer than ever as each of the main crew is starting to come to grips with the fact that they will be separating from here on out. It's something the anime can take on with its next entry if it chooses to.

There's been a lot more happening since where the third season comes to an end, and thankfully you can read further as the manga's chapters have been added to Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. As for the anime, you can now find the three seasons of the series streaming with Crunchyroll to catch up in that way as well.