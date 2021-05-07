Kaguya-sama: Love is War Shares First Promo for New OVA

✖

Kaguya-sama: Love is War has shared the first promo for its new OVA specials! Just as the with the success seen from the first season, Kaguya-sama: Love is War received a lot of love for fans with the launch of its second season last year. It might have caused a bit of debate with its English dubbed release with fans at first, but fans were all in by the time it all came to an end. The second season was such a big hit with fans, in fact, that Kaguya-sama: Love is War confirmed more was on the way!

Kaguya-sama: Love is War will be releasing a new batch of OVA episodes together with the release of Volume 22 of the series in Japan later this month, and while there have yet to be any international release plans set for the new OVA episodes you can check out the first promo for the upcoming new release that show off what fans can expect to see from the three new entries. Check it out below from the series' official Twitter account:

As teased by the promo, the three new OVA episodes will feature a "swimsuit episode," one where Miyuki Shirogane and Yu Ishigami find a naughty book, and one with a cooking class. But thankfully this won't be the end of the new episodes either as Kaguya-sama: Love is War has already confirmed it will be returning for a third full season of the anime someday soon as well.

