Kaguya-sama: Love is War Shares OVA Release Date

Kaguya-sama: Love is War has revealed the release date for its new OVA special! When the second season of the anime came to an end last year, it brought with it a tease for a potential third season that had fans theorizing over what could possibly be coming next. It was confirmed later that year that the series would indeed be returning for a third season of episodes in the future. But that was not the only return confirmed, however, as it was also announced that the series would be returning for a OVA special before that third season premiered.

While there has yet to be a release window cemented for Kaguya-sama: Love is War's third season as of this writing, the release date for the new OVA special has been set. As announced through the series' official Twitter account, Kaguya-sama: Love is War's OVA will be a three mini-episode release bundled together with Volume 22 of the Aka Akasaka's manga on May 19th in Japan.

The content of the OVA special episodes has yet to be revealed, nor has it been confirmed that they will be getting a release outside of Japan. Recent years have seen an increase in OVA licensing, so there's a good chance! In other good news for the series, Kaguya-sama: Love is War has crossed over the 14 million copies sales milestone! No wonder more of the anime is on the way!

Are you looking forward to Kaguya-sama: Love is War's third season? What did you think of the first two seasons of the anime so far?