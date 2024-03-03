Kaiju No. 8 Highlights Kafka With New Poster

Kaiju No. 8 is one of the big anime franchises making their debut later this Spring, and the anime is gearing up for its premiere with a new poster for its lead character, Kafka Hibino! The Spring 2024 anime schedule is inching closer to its premiere as there are a ton o major anime franchises making their debut during that time. One of the most anticipated standouts for a number of reasons is the highly touted anime adaptation for Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 manga series. Already a massively popular series with manga fans, it's looking to take over the world with its anime too.

Kaiju No. 8's anime will be making its premiere next month in a rather groundbreaking way as it will debut on social media around the world, and it's been preparing to hit screens with steady updates over the last few months. This includes a series of special posters introducing each of the anime's characters, and the newest is highlighting the main character at the center of it all (who transforms into the titular Kaiju No. 8) Kafka Hibino. You can check out Kaiju No. 8's newest poster below.

Kafka Hibino takes aim towards the future.#KaijuNo8 premieres in 6 weeks on @Crunchyroll and X! pic.twitter.com/3HyOpTmOvT — KAIJU NO. 8 (@KaijuNo8_O_EN) March 2, 2024

Where to Watch Kaiju No. 8

Kaiju No. 8 will be premiering on April 13th with both Crunchyroll and X. Starring the likes of Masaya Fukunishi as Kafka Hibino, Wataru Kato as Reno Ichikawa, Fairouz Ai as Kikoru Shinomiya, Asami Seto as Mina Ashiro, and Kengo Kawanishi as Soshiro Hoshina and more, Kaiju No. 8 begins to tease itself as such, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

The synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."

What are you hoping to see from Kafka in Kaiju No. 8's anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!