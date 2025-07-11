Kaiju No. 8 Drops a Giant Free Surprise for Fans Ahead of Final Chapter

As Kaiju No. 8 anime fans get ready to welcome the new season, those who are reading Naoya Matsumoto’s acclaimed shonen manga are preparing to say goodbye. The hit action series, which began serialization on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ online platform in July 2020, is gearing up for its final chapter, which will release later this month. That’s right, Kafka Hibino’s final mission is about to come to an end. But, before the series calls it a day, Shueisha has one final, gigantic surprise for fans.

Just as anime fans tend to do when a new season is released, manga readers are diving back into Matsumoto’s series from the beginning. The first chapters of Kaiju No. 8 were already available to read for free on the Jump+ app to lure in potential new readers. But, for those looking to finally sit down and read (or re-read) the series, now is the perfect time.

Kaiju No. 8 Is Now Free!

With the shadow of Kaiju No. 8‘s final chapter looming over the horizon, fans, new and old, can experience Kafka Hibino’s hard-fought journey one more time… completely free! That’s right, the entirety of Kaiju No. 8 — all 128 chapters — is available to read for free on the Jump+ app and website. Users now only need a free account to access the series.

The last chapter is now less than a week away from being released. Kafka’s five-year-long story comes to an end on July 18th, with the 129th and final chapter!

Kaiju No. 8 Isn’t Completely Over

The core manga might be coming to an end, but the Kaiju No. 8 franchise still has a lot of expanding left to do. The big new release is Production I.G.’s acclaimed anime adaptation. Season 2 releases shortly after the final chapter, on July 19th. The second season is expected to run for 12 episodes (although this hasn’t been officially confirmed), and is one of the most anticipated returning shows of the Summer 2025 anime season.

But, there’s also a lot more manga left to come. Kaiju No. 8 already has one completed spin-off: Keiji Ando’s Kaiju No. 8: B-Side, which ran from January to July 2024. The latest spin-off, Kaiju No. 8 Relax, written by Kizuku Watanabe, published its first chapter in June 2024 and is still ongoing. The sophomore spin-off follows the members of the Third Defense Force on their rare days off from saving the world.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 premieres on Crunchyroll on July 19th. Kaiju No. 8‘s final chapter releases on the Jump+ platform on July 18th.

