Kaiju No. 8 Creator Celebrates Episode 8 With Special Sketch

Kaiju No. 8's original creator is celebrating Episode 8 of the anime with a special new sketch highlighting its biggest moment! Kaiju No. 8 recently worked its way through the Sagamihara Neutralization Operation Arc as Kafka Hibino and the other members of his Defense Force squad took on their very first mission fighting actual Kaiju in the field. But the previous episode saw Kafka having to save Reno Ichikawa and put himself in even more danger as Kafka's Kaiju No. 8 became the main target of the squad's Vice-Captain, Soshiro Hoshina, with Kafka needing to defend himself.

This fight picks up speed in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 8 as Kafka suddenly finds himself needing to face down the Vice-Captain at his full strength. This not only demonstrated just how strong Soshiro is to Kafka, but also showcases that Kafka can't get too comfortable in using his kaiju form despite how much bigger the threats are getting with each new episode. Kaiju No. 8's original creator Naoya Matsumoto decided to highlight this fight in a special new sketch for Episode 8 of the anime shared with fans on social media. Check it out below:

Where to Watch Kaiju No. 8 Anime

Kaiju No. 8 is now streaming its new episodes live on Saturday mornings at 7:00AM PST around the world with both X and Crunchyroll. The episodes are then available for on-demand streaming with Crunchyroll shortly after. As for what to expect from the anime's story, Kaiju No. 8 begins to tease itself as such, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

The synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."