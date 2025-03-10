Kaiju No. 8 Hypes New Movie With Fan Favorite Character’s Best Moments

Play video

Shonen anime’s new most relatable protagonist, Kafka Hibino, will soon be heading to theaters for Kaiju No. 8‘s new recap movie before Season 2 drops later this year. The Season 1 recap movie releases in theaters on March 28th, and includes a brand new OVA titled “Hoshina’s Day Off.” The new special episode follows the titular vice-captain of the Third Defense Force on a daycation, while his comrades suspect he might be involved with something more sinister. But, it’s not Hoshina or Kafka who are in the spotlight for the latest trailer, as Reno Ichikawa is finally getting the appreciation he deserves.

Kaiju No. 8 is based on the eponymous manga by Naoya Matsumoto. Set in a world where giant kaiju have become commonplace, Kafka Hibino has held a lifelong dream of joining the Kaiju Defense Force. But, now in his 30s, his chances are coming to an end. That is until he inherits mysterious kaiju powers. Joining him on his journey is Reno Ichikawa, who signs up with Kafka, and is vastly more skilled at fighting kaiju.

Reno Ichikawa Finally Gets the Love He Deserves

Within the fandom, Reno Ichikawa is occasionally overlooked, but plenty still consider him . Of course, Kafka is the protagonist, Hoshina and Mina Ashiro are the two most powerful characters in the Third Division, and Kikoru Shinomiya is an immensely powerful prodigy. Meanwhile, despite his skills, fans often sideline Reno. But the newest promo for Kaiju No. 8‘s recap movie is putting him in the spotlight.

The trailer looks back at Reno’s eight best moments from Season 1. The promo includes Reno literally carrying Kafka into battle on his shoulders, drop-kicking him while in kaiju form, and battling various kaiju himself. But, while the promo celebrates Reno’s agency, it also dubs him with an affectionate nickname, Reno “Senpai” Ichikawa. Every clip involves Reno referring to Kafka (who is nearly a decade his senior) as senpai.

Kaiju No. 8‘s recap movie and “Hoshina’s Day Off” OVA releases in Japanese theaters on March 28th. The US release date has not yet been revealed. Some are hoping for a Simulcast, but if that was the case, it likely would have been announced by now. Instead, the film will likely release in US theaters a few months later.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Is On the Way

Kaiju No. 8 fans have a lot to be excited about this year. Alongside the recap film and new OVA, Season 2 of Production I.G.’s hit anime is also gearing up for release. Season 2 was announced last year and is set to be released this July, although an exact release date has not yet been revealed.

For those wanting to catch up on Kaiju No. 8, who don’t want to wait until the recap film is eventually released in the US, Season 1 is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll described the show, “The story revolves around Kafka Hibino, a 32-year-old longing to join The Defense Force and make good on his promise to a childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. He befriends a new coworker, Reno Ichikawa, while cleaning up Kaiju remains, whose determination to join The Defense Force inspires Kafka to fulfill his childhood promise to pass the entrance exam and join Mina to protect humanity.

When a small Kaiju burrows itself inside Kafka, he gains superhuman strength and powers fit for fighting Kaiju. He works to earn the trust of his human teammates, defeat increasingly powerful Kaiju, and keep the world safe. But as Season 2 approaches, Kafka will soon find out whether revealing this truth to the Third Division will cast him as an asset, or as a liability in Kaiju No. 8.