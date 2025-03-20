Kaiju No. 8 Drops Trailer for Hoshina’s Day Off Special

Play video

With Kaiju No. 8 heading to theaters next month, fans just got their best look yet at the new OVA, titled “Hoshina’s Day Off,” which has been created for the recap film. Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon was recently confirmed to release in the US and Canada on April 13th, 14th, and 16th, with theaters showing both subbed and dubbed versions of the film. As exciting as watching Kafka Hibino’s journey to joining the Kaiju Defense Force on the big screen will be, we’re arguably more excited for the new OVA that will go along with it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hoshina’s Day Off” will screen in theaters along with Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon. The new special will focus on the titular vice-captain of the Third Defense Force on a very rare daycation. Taking a break from being covered in kaiju blood and guts, Hoshina takes a much-needed vacation, but his squadmates suspect something more sinister is going on, and hatch their own plan to spy on Hoshina to uncover his secret. TOHO has also recently dropped its latest teaser leading to the movie’s release in Japan on March 28th.

Production I.G.

“Hoshina’s Day-Off” Is a Rare Slice-of-Life Moment in Kaiju No. 8

Season 1 of Kaiju No. 8 is ball-to-the-wall action, as Kafka, Reno, Kikoru, Iharu, and Mina stave off vicious kaiju threats, while Kafka is forced to hide his own kaiju powers. Apart from a few brief scenes, the members of the Kaiju Defense Force can’t seem to catch a break, battling one kaiju after another. That’s where “Hoshina’s Day Off” comes in, and the newest teaser trailer promises a more wholesome, relaxed vibe to the otherwise action-packed franchise.

The new teaser shows Hoshina enjoying his day off and the rest of the Defense Force going about their daily business, while Reno, Kikoru, and Iharu, believe something far fishier is going on. The teaser also includes One Republic’s new track “Invincible (from Kaiju No. 8),” which was revealed in the last trailer for Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon. While all this is going on, Kafka Hibino is bedridden, and most likely recovering from the beating he received from Isao in the Season 1 finale.

Production I.G.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2, When?

It’s a great year to be a Kaiju No. 8 fan. Along with the Mission Recon movie, and a new manga spin-off, Season 2 of Production I.G.’s hit anime is returning for a second season later this year. Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8 is set to premiere this Summer.

An exact release date has not yet been revealed, and fans haven’t seen much of the new season yet, aside from some special posters created by Production I.G. Kaiju No. 8. Season 2 is expected to get a major update at AnimeJapan 2025.

H/T: TOHO