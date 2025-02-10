Kaiju No. 8 Highlights Hoshina Ahead of 2025 Return

Kaiju No. 8 is gearing up for a massive anime comeback later this year, and the anime is highlighting Soshiro Hoshina before his big comeback in Season 2 and new anime special. Naoya Matsumoto’s Kaiju No. 8 made its highly anticipated anime debut as the biggest new release of 2024 overall, and the anime was such a hit that it was quickly confirmed to be coming back with more. Late last year, it was officially announced that Season 2 of the anime was in the works for a release later this year. But that won’t be all as Hoshina is going to get something special too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vice-Captain of the Third Division, Soshiro Hoshina, will be starring in a special anime original episode titled “Hoshina’s Day Off” ahead of the premiere of Kaiju No. 8 Season 2. With both this new special and new wave of episodes coming later this year, Kaiju No. 8 has quite a lot to celebrate. That’s exactly what Hoshina is doing in the special new promo shared for the Kaiju No. 8 anime teasing the year ahead. Check it out below.

TOHO Animation

When Does Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Come Out?

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 is currently in the works for a release some time in July as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule. It has also been announced that Koki Uchiyama will be joining the cast as the voice of Gen Narumi, who made his debut in the anime’s first season finale but will be playing a much bigger role in Season 2 and beyond. A special compilation of the anime’s first season will be screening across select theaters in Japan beginning on March 28th, and will only be available for three weeks. An international release date for this compilation has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication.

Kaiju No. 8 will also be featuring a brand new episode titled “Hoshina’s Day Off” ahead of Season 2’s premiere. With a story provided Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma creator Yuto Tsukuda, and a script written by Yuichiro Kido, this special episode sees Reno on a day off as he also spots Hoshina, and wonders what the Vice-Captain is up to on his own day off. So fans are going to be getting a lot more Hoshina in the anime after everything that happened in the first season.

Toho Animation

How to Catch Up With Kaiju No. 8

If you wanted to catch up with Kaiju No. 8 before Season 2 premieres later this Summer, there are plenty of ways to do so. You can find the first season of the series now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu with both English and Japanese language dubs available. If you wanted to read ahead in Naoya Matsumoto’s original manga instead, you can find the latest chapters completely for free with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service. The anime is teased as such:

“The story revolves around Kafka Hibino, a 32-year-old longing to join The Defense Force and make good on his promise to a childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. He befriends a new coworker Reno Ichikawa, while cleaning up Kaiju remains, whose determination to join The Defense Force inspires Kafka to fulfill his childhood promise to pass the entrance exam and join Mina to protect humanity. When a small Kaiju burrows itself inside Kafka, he gains superhuman strength and powers fit for fighting Kaiju. He works to earn the trust of his human teammates, defeat increasingly powerful Kaiju, and keep the world safe.”