Kaiju No. 8 Is Dropping a New Spinoff After Season 2’s Release

Calling all Kaiju No. 8 fans, we’re eating good this year. As well as Season 2 of Production I.G.’s incredible anime adaptation, and the Season 1 compilation movie — with a bonus OVA, titled “Hoshina’s Day Off” — Viz Media just announced that Naoya Matsumoto’s manga is getting a brand new, slice-of-life spin-off.

Kaiju No. 8‘s manga was first published in July 2020, in Shueisha’s online Shonen Jump+, with a total of 120 chapters currently released. The manga has already had one spin-off series, titled Kaiju No. 8: B-Side, which itself spawned off from the Kaiju No. 8: Close-up! The Third Division light novel. While B-Side came to an end in July 2024, fans will have a brand new spin-off to dig into this year.

Kaiju No. 8: Relax Is a “Chill” Spin-Off With Your Favorite Characters

The new manga spin-off, titled Kaiju No. 8: Relax was unveiled in a new post from VIZ Media‘s official X (formerly Twitter) account. The post teased what fans can expect from the new manga, and revealed a stunning new visual for the spin-off series.

“Even kaiju fighters need a break sometimes,” the post began. “Join Kafka, Mina, Reno, and more in this chill spin-off manga with hilarious off-duty adventures.” Kaiju No. 8: Relax is based on the characters created by Naoya Matsumoto. The new story and art is by Kizuku Watanabe (Koro-sensei Q!). An exact release date hasn’t been revealed yet. Although, the post confirmed the spin-off’s first chapter will release in Fall 2025.

The new visual showed off the title for Kaiju No. 8: Relax, with the core story’s three main characters, Kafka, Mina, and Reno, all sitting down in leisurewear to enjoy some much-needed R&R time.

Announcement: Even kaiju fighters need a break sometimes! Join Kafka, Mina, Reno, and more in this chill spin-off manga with hilarious off-duty adventures. Kaiju No. 8: Relax, Vol. 1, with original concept by Naoya Matsumoto, story and art by Kizuku Watanabe, releases Fall 2025. pic.twitter.com/KkCMR7Cvea — VIZ (@VIZMedia) January 24, 2025

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Releases This July

While an exact release date for Kaiju No. 8: Relax hasn’t been revealed, it will premiere towards the end of the anime’s second season. Production I.G.’s anime adaptation has been a smash-hit so far, with fans instantly falling in love with Kafka’s mission to join the Kaiju Defense Force.

Kaiju No. 8 returns to our screens this year, with the eagerly awaited second season debuting in July 2025. The new season was revealed at this year’s Jump Festa, and included a new poster teasing an immensely powerful character from the manga. Gen Narumi, the Captain of the Defense Force’s First Division.