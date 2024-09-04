Kaiju No. 8 Cosplay Shows Off With Kikoru

Kaiju No. 8 is now in the works on Season 2 of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is helping Kikoru Shinomiya show off ahead of the new episodes. Naoya Matsumoto's original Kaiju No. 8 manga series has been a huge hit for Shueisha ever since it debuted with the Jump+ app since 2020, but the franchise hit a whole new level of recognition and popularity thanks to the successful debut of its official anime adaptation earlier this year. Kaiju No. 8 impressed fans with its fights against the giant monsters of the series as humanity had to use their special weapons to take them on.

Kaiju No. 8's anime was such a hit with fans that it was no surprise that a second season of the TV anime was announced to already be in the works. This means there will be more opportunity to see Kafka Hibino and the others in action. One character fans are hoping to see more of is Kikoru, who just started to use a massive axe as a way to level the playing field against the monsters. Showing off just how cool Kikoru was in the anime with this weapon in tow, artist yayaizen on TikTok has brought her to life with even cooler cosplay. Check it out:

What's Next for Kaiju No. 8?

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 is now in the works along with a brand new special that will be entirely original as it focuses on Soshiro Hoshina. Neither the new season or special have yet to announce a concrete release date as of the time of this publication, but Season 2 of the TV anime is currently scheduled for a premiere some time in 2025. You can now catch up with the first season of the series now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. They begin to tease the anime as such:

"In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

The synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."