Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon Movie Tickets Are Now Up for Sale

It’s been nearly a year since Naoya Matsumoto’s hit Shonen Jump series, Kaiju no. 8, absolutely took fans by storm last Spring through Kafka Hibino’s lovable misadventures. To no one’s surprise, Kaiju No. 8 was instantly renewed from a second season slotted for July 2025. That said, with Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8 still a long way away from releasing, the series’ new compilation film, Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon offers the perfect way to catch up on the story so far just in time for the next season and luckily for fans, tickets are finally on sale.

According to a press release by Crunchyroll, Tickets for Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon are now on sale on Fandango. As announced at Jump Festa earlier this year, the film is slotted for release in theatres across North America on Friday, April 13th, 14th, and 16th, 2025, and is set to include a recap of the events of Season 1 in addition to a new special episode of Hoshina’s Day Off and a new ending theme by One Republic titled “Invincible.” To commemorate the occasion, Crunchyroll has also released an English-subbed version of the trailer for Mission Recon, further hyping the upcoming film release.

Kaiju no 8’s New Movie is Finally Here Just in Time For Season 2

Though the last year was full of several exciting releases like Dandadan and Solo Leveling, Kaiju No. 8 has also managed to hold its own as one of the best releases of its season, and the year as a whole, with many eagerly looking forward to Season 2 this Spring. It is safe to say that despite its single cour run, Season 1 of Kaiju No. 8 left quite an impact, and a huge reason for this is that these twelve episodes were packed with action almost back to back with a strong prologue that didn’t let up on the excitement until the season finale.

Season 1 is chock full of exciting moments, and now that the omnibus film is right around the corner, fans can enjoy these amazing moments once again, this time on the big screen, which will no doubt be even better than the first time around. Besides a much-needed recap of Season 1, Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon is also expected to give fans a glimpse into the daily life of the enigmatic Captain Hoshina, who all but stole the show since his introduction. Crunchyroll describes the Hoshina’s Day Off special episode as:

“A day off… a rare day of peace for the Defense Force. After spending so long training, Reno has forgotten what he’s supposed to do with his free time. He sees that Hoshina is up to something with his own day off, and decides to go on a mission to tail him with Iharu! But then things go in an unexpected direction…”

