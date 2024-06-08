Kaiju No. 8 Anime to Announce New Project Soon

Kaiju No. 8's anime is getting bigger than ever as it rounds out its final episodes, and the series is already teasing a new project announcement coming very soon! Kaiju No. 8 made its highly anticipated anime debut as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and now it has kicked off the final slate of its episodes planned for its debut. This has fans already wondering about the potential future for the blockbuster series especially as it's getting bigger than ever as a franchise on a whole.

Kaiju No. 8 could be hinting at that future, however, pretty soon as the official social media for the new anime project has been created to announce that they will be revealing a new project for the anime on Saturday, June 15th immediately following the worldwide broadcast of Episode 10 next week. It's yet to be hinted at what this new project could be outside of the mysterious wireframe look for Kafka Hibino's Kaiju No. 8 transformation, and you can check out the mysterious tease for the new project below.

What Is Kaiju No. 8's New Project?

With Kaiju No. 8 reaching the end of its first season in just a couple of more weeks, the biggest announcement for fans would be a potential Season 2 of the TV series. There are still many arcs to cover from Naoya Matsumoto's original manga release, and many more intelligent kaiju foes to face in the future. But this could also be a number of different kinds of projects we've seen attached to other high profile Shonen Jump projects.

Popular anime could either expand with a new movie project (as has been the trend in the last few years, specifically), a stage play exclusive to Japan, art exhibitions exclusive to Japan and more. But with the anime specifically being teased for this project, there's a chance it's anime specific. But with the future still uncertain, now is the best time to catch up with Kaiju No. 8's anime release.

Kaiju No. 8 is now streaming its new episodes live on Saturday mornings at 7:00AM PST around the world with both X and Crunchyroll. The episodes are then available for on-demand streaming with Crunchyroll shortly after with both English and Japanese audio releases streaming. You can find the Kaiju No. 8 manga with either Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library and Shueisha's MangaPlus service.