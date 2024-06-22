Kaiju No. 8 Creator Celebrates Episode 11 With Special Artwork

Kaiju No. 8 has reached the final episodes of its run for the debut season, and the creator behind it all shared some special new art for the penultimate episode, Episode 11! Kaiju No. 8's anime has officially kicked off the final arc of its first season as Kafka Hibino's Kaiju No. 8 secret has been officially revealed to the rest of the Kaiju Defense Force. Though he had been fighting alongside the rest of the Third Company, he also had been hiding this secret as a way to eventually reach his dream of fighting alongside his childhood friend's side.

Kaiju No. 8 is now closer than ever to the end of its first season, and Kafka's fate is currently in flux as by the end of Episode 11 he's now more Kaiju than human. But with so much left from Naoya Matsumoto's original manga to cover and so little of the anime to go, it's yet to be revealed how big of a potential future there still is for Kafka in the years to come. To celebrate the release of Episode 11 of the anime, original Kaiju No. 8 series creator Naoya Matsumoto shared some special new Kafka art with fans that you can check out below.

How to Watch Kaiju No. 8

If you watched to check out Kaiju No. 8's Japanese releases as it airs, Kaiju No. 8 is now streaming its new episodes live on Saturday mornings at 7:00AM PST around the world with both X and Crunchyroll. The episodes are then available for on-demand streaming with Crunchyroll shortly after, and you can currently catch up with the first ten episodes of the Simuldub release there as well.

For fans of the English dub of the series, there's been a delay for the final episodes unfortunately. The English dub release for Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11 is now scheduled to air on July 6th at 8AM PST (which is two weeks from its originally scheduled drop on June 22nd), and Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12 will then air on July 13th at 8AM PST (which would have initially aired on June 29th).

Kaiju No. 8's first season runs for 12 episodes in total, but has yet to announce whether or not there are any plans to continue to the anime with a second season as of the time of this publication.