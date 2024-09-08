KFC Launches Surreal Attack on Titan Collaboration in Hong Kong

Attack on Titan is teaming up with KFC in a surreal new collaboration in Hong Kong. Attack on Titan might have ended both its manga and anime runs some time ago, but the franchise is still going very strong to this day. In fact, as Hajime Isayama's original Attack on Titan manga prepares to celebrate the 15th anniversary of its debut in the pages of Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, the franchise is poising for a big comeback. Helping in this matter is a fun new collaboration with Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants in Hong Kong, China which has resulted in new art and more.

This began with the release of some fun new art in which Attack on Titan: The Final Season clashed with KFC as Eren Yeager and a few of the other characters held pieces of chicken, and it's now continued with a full makeover for some of the restaurants themselves as Attack on Titan has fully taken over and the Titans are stomping through the restaurants. This new collaboration also comes with photo opportunities and smaller activities and you can check out a closer look at it as spotted by Dextero on X.

KFC Hong Kong launched it’s Attack on Titan theme pic.twitter.com/1kBRU3OHMK — Dexerto (@Dexerto) September 7, 2024

What Is Attack on Titan's KFC Collaboration?

As reported by QSR Media, KFC Hong Kong teamed up with iProspect Hong Kong on the collaboration with Attack on Titan: The Final Season. Resulting in the hilarious visuals seen when the collaboration was first announced, along with exclusive goods that fans will be able to nab when they head to the restaurants in question, and have fully transformed the KFC Hong Kong flagship restaurant for the occasion. Running until September 18th in Hong Kong, it's certainly a tasty new team up for anime fans.

Janet Lau, Marketing Director at KFC HK & Macau, said the following about the collaboration, "We are thrilled by iProspect Hong Kong's ability to cater to all our needs for this captivating 'Attack on Titan' collaboration...The strategic partnership with 'Attack on Titan' enables us to successfully communicate our brand identity and connect with our customers, particularly engaging with a younger demographic." It's also the perfect time to be a fan of Attack on Titan as well.

(Photo: Poster for Attack on Titan's team up with KFC - Kodansha / KFC)

What's Next for Attack on Titan?

Attack on Titan might have ended its anime and manga run some time ago, but the franchise is roaring back with some new projects now in the works. For the 15th anniversary of Hajime Isayama's original manga series, the franchise has teased that a mysterious new project is now in production but has yet to reveal much concrete information about what this new release is actually going to be. Whether it's a new manga or anime project, it's at least a big comeback for fans to look forward to.

Attack on Titan will also be returning to screens with a new feature film release, Attack on Titan: The Last Attack. This is a new feature film that will be compiling together the two final specials released for the TV anime. Bringing the grand finale of the anime to theaters with a new take on the final two episodes (edited together to make for a seamless viewing experience, as teased by the initial announcement), Attack on Titan fans will be able to see how it all comes to an end all over again.

But this time it's going to be in a cool new way as fans will be able to flock to theaters to see some of the big events on a much grander scale than we got to see the first time around. Unfortunately, there are no signs that this KFC collab is hitting anywhere outside of Hong Kong, but would definitely be welcome in the United States.

