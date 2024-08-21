Attack on Titan Teams Up with KFC on New Collab

Attack on Titan will never die. A few years back, the world watched as creator Hajime Isayama brought the manga to a close, and the anime followed suit last fall. At last, Attack on Titan has run through its main series, but that does not mean the fandom has left Levi behind. The IP is still a big hit with fans, and that is why Kentucky Fried Chicken just hit up the series for a special collaboration.

And yes, you read that right. KFC and Attack on Titan are coming together. Over in China, KFC shared a special poster announcing the collaboration, and fans will have to see it to believe it.

As you can see, Attack on Titan is working with KFC to promote its final season overseas, and the deal is pretty wild. The poster above puts the collab in perspective as we can see characters like Mikasa and Eren with fried chicken in hand. Below our heroes, we can see an army of Titans from The Rumbling dressed as businessmen, and they are on the hunt for food.

“Krunch,” the Attack on Titan teaser reads. “Chill out and attack on!”

Clearly, KFC is hoping to entice Attack on Titan fans to grab a bucket of chicken before checking out the anime’s finale. This deal does come at the perfect time for the anime, we do have to say. Earlier this week, reports from Japan announced Attack on Titan: The Last Attack, a compilation film that combines the anime’s two-part finale. MAPPA Studios is hoping to bring the movie to Japan soon, and of course, fans expect it will go global from there.

If you cannot wait for this new film, you can always check out the final stretch of Attack on Titan through Crunchyroll and Hulu. The anime is streaming from start to finish, after all. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Attack on Titan below:

“In this post-apocalytpic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. For the past century, what’s left of man has hidden in a giant, three-walled city. People believe their 50-meter-high walls will protect them from the Titans, but the sudden appearance of an immense Titan is about to change everything.”

Is this the wildest anime collaboration you've seen? Or has there been worse?