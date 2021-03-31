King Kong to Get New Blu-ray Ahead of MonsterVerse Comeback

✖

King Kong is getting a new Blu-ray release ahead of the famous ape's Monsterverse comeback in Godzilla vs. Kong! Following its last appearance in Kong: Skull Island back in 2017, Kong will finally be making its way back to screens as part of the climax of Legendary's Monsterverse quadrilogy. This is also the perfect time (and excuse) to brush up on the famous ape's history before the big fight, and now Scream Factory is offering a cool and new way to re-experience the big budget remake of the original 1933 film produced by Dino De Laurentiis in the 1970s.

Scream Factory has announced they will be releasing the 1976 King Kong film directed by John Guillermin on home video in North America on May 11th. This will be the first Blu-ray release of the film in North America, and will feature both the original cut of the film and the extended version that once aired on television. This two-disc collector's edition will feature new cover art from artist Hugh Fleming, and you can check it out below from Scream Factory's official Twitter account:

BREAKING: 1976’s big budget remake of KING KONG is finally stomping its way onto Blu-ray in North America for the 1st time on 5/11! 2-Disc Collector's Edition early details @ https://t.co/rcXtvM3opy & https://t.co/zjEn59Gw97 #screamfactory pic.twitter.com/wwW7TCra16 — Scream Factory™ (@Scream_Factory) February 8, 2021

If you're interested in the two-disc Collector's Edition release (which will feature extras that are still in progress, and will be announced at a later date), you can find more information about the upcoming Blu-ray release here. Scream Factory describes King Kong (1976) as such:

"The Petrox company's search for new oil reserves on a strange island unleashes a terror unseen by civilized man – KING KONG! The timeless story of a beauty (Jessica Lange, making her feature-film debut) and a beast comes to the screen in this ambitious production from Dino De Laurentiis. Charles Grodin is the scheming oil company shark out to exploit the giant beast to his fullest. And Jeff Bridges is the desperate hero, Jack Prescott, who attempts to wrest the beautiful heroine from King Kong's grasp. New York City trembles with each echoing footstep of the towering ape set loose in the streets!"

Will you be nabbing this new King Kong Blu-ray release? Excited for the famous ape to make its return in Godzilla vs. Kong? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!