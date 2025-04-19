King of the Hill to Share First Look at Its Revival Very Soon

King of the Hill is now in the works on a new series for Hulu hitting later this year, and fans will get the first look at the new revival very soon. King of the Hill surprised fans a couple of years ago when it was announced that series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels would be bringing back the classic animated series for a brand new wave of episodes exclusively for Hulu. The series has been in development ever since, but there has yet to be any reveal of how this new show will look when it finally hits in full.

King of the Hill’s new revival series will be coming to Hulu later this Summer, and that means we’re about to get more of this revival than ever very soon. This includes the first look at King of the Hill Season 14 as part of a special panel with the series creators, the showrunner, and members of the cast coming later this May. So interested fans will need to figure out how to check out this first look when it hits in just a little over a month.

King of the Hill Season 14 Coming During ATX TV Festival

Hulu will be hosting a special panel during the ATX TV Festival on Friday, May 30th (according to a press release) that will include series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, alongside showrunner for the new series Saladin K. Patterson, and members of the original cast Pamela Adlon, Toby Huss, and Lauren Tom. This will both serve as a reunion for the original King of the Hill series with special stories from behind the scenes, but will also showcase the first look at details for the coming revival series with Hulu hitting later this Summer. There will also be a special barbecue event planned for those in attendance afterword, so it’s going to be a packed evening.

It’s yet to be revealed whether or not this sneak peek at King of the Hill Season 14 will make its way online, so fans in attendance might be the only ones who get to see this first look for the coming months. With the new revival series confirmed for a release later this Summer, it won’t be too long before we get to see what this new era of the show looks like as it’s teased to take place within the present day United States. Which further teases more of the time skip from the original end of the show.

What to Know for King of the Hill Season 14

As far as what has been teased before by members of the voice cast, King of the Hill’s new series is teased to take place nearly a decade since the end of the original run. The show will be aging up its characters in new ways, and that includes fan favorites like Bobby Hill, who has teased to become a chef in Dallas cooking in a way that Hank might not completely agree with. But unfortunately, that’s the only character who has been teased thus far.

The status of every other Arlen citizen has yet to be revealed for the King of the Hill revival, and that includes the characters whose actors have since unfortunately passed since the end of the original show. But with a new sneak peek coming later this Spring, and the King of the Hill revival premiering later this Summer, it won’t be too much longer before all of our questions are answered after all this time.