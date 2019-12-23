Kingdom Season 3 Reveals New Character Posters

Yasuhira Hara’s Kingdom is one of Shueisha’s most popular manga series, but the anime adaptation didn’t quite have as much luck. Whether it was a result of taking on a CG animated production before the technology was quite there, or the fact that not enough fans stuck around, the first two seasons of the series didn’t quite stick with fans in 2013 and 2014. But there’s been a lot of hope for the next season of the series, which will feature a new production staff behind the scenes. Each new look at the series has been a big help too.

As part of the festivities for Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2020, Kingdom has shared three new character posters for Season 3 featuring Shin, Ei Sei, and Karyo Ten. It’s currently unclear as to when the third take on the series will be releasing, however. Check out the character posters from the series’ official Twitter account below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kingdom‘s third season will be directed by Kenichi Imaizumi for Studio Signpost (formerly named Pierrot Plus). Noboru Takagi will be handling the series’ scripts, and Hisashi Abe will be serving as character designers. The new season will be adapting the Alliance arc of the original series and currently features the returning cast from the first two seasons of Masakazu Morita as Shin, Jun Fukuyama as Ei Sei, and Rie Kugimiya as Karyo Ten.

Kingdom was created by Yasuhira Hara for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2006. The story is set in China during the Warring States period and follows two orphans named Xin and Piao. When the latter dies, Xin finds himself involved in a conspiracy which allows him to join the army. Xin dreams of becoming the world’s greatest general, and the hero tries to do so by helping Ying Zheng unify China before its internal conflicts split it apart.

The series has been collected into 48 volumes, and was adapted into an anime series that ran for two seasons from 2013 to 2014, and has been adapted for an English language release by Funimation. There was a live-action feature film as well, and you can check out ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review here.