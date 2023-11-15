Kingdom Season 5 Poster Released

Kingdom might not stand toe-to-toe with the likes of One Piece, Dragon Ball, or some major heavy hitters in the shonen world, but the anime series has found a passionate fanbase when it comes to its unique historical setting. Confirmed for a fifth season that will arrive in January of next year, Kingdom has released a new poster that gives a hint as to what's to come in the life of Shin. If the past seasons are any indication, Shin's future is sure to be fit to bursting with brutal battles as the history of the world unfolds.

When Kingdom was initially released, it was brought to life by Studio Pierrot, who is perhaps best known for its work on the likes of Bleach, Naruto, and Black Clover to name a few. After a few seasons, Pierrot handed the baton off to Studio Signpost, who has been with the series ever since and is working on the upcoming fifth season. If you're unfamiliar with Signpost, the studio is responsible for the likes of Beelzebub, Onigiri, and Ultramarine Magmell.

Kingdom Returns With a New Poster

A good number of the original cast is set to return to their roles for Kingdom's fifth season, but the arrival of the new poster also saw a reveal of some new cast members joining the anime. Toshiyuki Morikawa will voice Riboku, Daisuke Hirakawa will voice Keisha, and Koji Ishii will voice Kisui. Kingdom's manga has continued to release new chapters since it first debuted in 2006, meaning that there are plenty of events from the source material to warrant future anime seasons.

(Photo: Studio Signpost)

If you haven't seen Kingdom anime, you can catch the first four seasons currently streaming on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the series that shares a new take on the history of China, "Shin and Hyou are war-orphans in the kingdom of Qin. They dream of proving themselves on the battlefield until the day Hyou is captured by a minister. The boy manages to escape and return to his village, but he is badly injured. Shin then meets a mysterious youth who bears an eerie resemblance to Hyou—a boy who will one day become emperor!"

Are you hyped for Kingdom's return in 2024? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Kingdom.

Via Comic Natalie