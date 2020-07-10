A New Knights of Sidonia Movie Is in Development

The property of Knights of Sidonia is one of those anime series that gets lost in the shuffle when it comes to the sheer glut of franchises that are vying for audiences' attention, but this isn't stopping studio Polygon Pictures from once again diving into the franchise with a new movie for the series in Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven In The Stars! Set to release in 2021, fans have plenty of time to catch up with the events of the series if they want to watch the anime that currently has its first two seasons up and available to binge through on the streaming service of Netflix!

The Official Twitter Account for the franchise in Sidonia_Anime shared the news that a new feature length film would be arriving in 2021, as well as sharing a trailer with fans of the series that gives us a brief look into the animation and the fast paced action which will be taking place in the movie:

If you're unfamiliar with the anime property of Knights of Sidonia, the official description for the upcoming movie reads as such:

"After the Earth was destroyed by mysterious alien lifeforms known as the Gauna, surviving remnants of the human race escaped to space in the enormous generation ship Sidonia. Having drifted through space for millennia, the Sidonia found itself once more under attack from Gauna for the first time in a century. Once again facing the threat of extinction, a temporary victory against the Gauna was eked out thanks to the human-Gauna hybrid Tsumugi Shiraui and ace Guardian mech pilot Nagate Tanikaze. 10 years later…"

