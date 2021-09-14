Komi Can’t Communicate is reportedly coming to Netflix for its big anime debut! Tomohito Oda’s original manga series has been picking up quite the cult following ever since it started releasing outside of Japan in 2019, and now the series is gearing up to reach a whole new potential audience as it’s going to be making its anime debut. Scheduled to release next month as part of the Fall 2021 anime schedule, one of the more curious questions fans have had about the series is which streaming service would be licensing the highly anticipated debut.

While it was previously confirmed to be making its debut October 6th in Japan, a new listing spotted by @Wsstalkback on Twitter notes that Komi Can’t Communicate will be streaming with Netflix in outside territories. Reporting that the series will be airing on TV Tokyo before streaming on Netflix the next day, this seemingly means that the highly anticipated anime will be airing in North America and other territories on Netflix. Nothing has been officially announced as of this writing, however.

https://twitter.com/Wsstalkback/status/1437823634635112450?s=20

If Komi Can’t Communicate‘s anime indeed streams with Netflix outside of Japan, this would not only mean the anime will be getting an English dub of its own, but would also mean that fans outside of Japan would not get to see the anime until some time in 2022 . Due to the nature of Netflix’s current streaming schedule holding back weekly episodes in favor of a single release of an entire season or cour of episodes, it might be a while. But that could also be changing as well.

Netflix has revealed special release schedules for certain anime releases such as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, which will be releasing on a monthly schedule worldwide, and even a weekly anime schedule being reported for the new series, The Blue Period. Unfortunately, we won’t really know one way or the other until an official English license has been announced for the Komi Can’t Communicate anime. Hopefully when a license does get announced, we’ll get an official release date or window as well.

But what do you think? How do you feel about Komi Can’t Communicate potentially streaming with Netflix? Would you be upset if that meant the anime won’t be releasing outside of Japan until 2022? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!