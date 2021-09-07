Komi Can't Communicate Adds New Stars to Cast

✖

Komi Can't Communicate has added some new stars to its expanding voice cast! Tomohito Oda's original manga series has been a major cult hit with fans ever since it made its debut in the West a couple of years ago, but the franchise is gearing up to hit with a whole new wave of fans when it finally makes its official anime debut this October as part of the jam-packed Fall 2021 anime schedule. With its debut fast approaching, the series has begun to reveal more about its cast and staff for the upcoming debut in the past weeks.

The newest additions to the cast have been announced on the series' official Twitter account as well. These are Junya Enoki (Takeru in Digimon Adventure tri., Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen) as Shoko Komi's younger brother, Shosuke Komi, and Maaya Uchiha (Melty in The Rising of the Shield Hero, Norman in The Promised Neverland) as Hitohito Tadano's younger sister, Hitomi Tadano. The two of them form an unlikely pair in the series, and you can get a look at their character designs below:

The rest of the currently confirmed cast for Komi Can't Communicate includes the likes of Aoi Koga as Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara as Hitohito Tadano, Rie Murakawa as Najimi Osana, Rina Hidaka as Ren Yamai, Rumi Okubo as Omoharu Nakanaka, Yukiyo Fujii as Himiko Agari, Ami Maeshima as Makeru Yadano, Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Akako Onigashima, Kenji Akabane as Shigeo Chiarai, Yuga Sato as Taisei Sonoda, Kensho Ono as Mono Shinobino, and Noriko Hidaka as the narrator.

Komi Can't Communicate is currently scheduled for a release on October 6th in Japan, but has yet to get an official English license as of this writing. Mysterious Girlfriend X's Ayumu Watanabe serving as chief director for the anime, Kazuki Kawagoe (Beyblade Burst God) is directing the new adaptation for OLM. Deko Akao will be handling the series composition, and Atsuko Nakajima will serve as character designer.

What do you think of these new additions to Komi Can't Communicate's anime? Will you be tuning into the new adaptation later this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!