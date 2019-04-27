New ‘Konosuba’ Movie Trailer Teases Megumin’s Home

Isekai anime series in recent years have featured major twists on the subgenre as each new story attempts to hook new audiences in, but one series twisted the subgenre so hard it became an icon in its own right. Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! had a successful two season anime run, and soon it will be making a big comeback with a feature film.

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Crimson Legend is currently scheduled to release sometime this year in Japan. Though not much was revealed about the film’s plot before, this newest trailer teases a trip to Megumin’s home (and the debut of her little sister).

Unlike the two seasons of the anime series, the film will be produced by J.C. Staff rather than Studio Deen. Though by the looks of this first trailer, it’s pretty much impossible to tell as this new film almost perfectly matches the movement and designs seen in the original anime series.

This could be because of Koichi Kikuta, who is providing the character designs for the new film and based them off of illustrator Kurone Mishima’s work on the original light novels. Everything just seems to look just right, and this trailer teases more of the ridiculous faces fans have come to love. The same goes for the rest of the returning staff too that prove that it’s more the artists behind a studio rather than the name of the studio itself.

Crimson Legend will be directed by Takaomi Kanasaki, with series composition by Makoto Uezu, character designs by Koichi Kikuta, and music by Masato Koda. They all are returning from their work on the anime series. Returning voice cast members include Jun Fukushima as Kazuma, Sora Amamiya as Aqua, Rie Takahashi as Megumin, Ai Kayano as Darkness, Yui Horie as Wiz, and Aki Toyosaki as Yunyun.

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! started out as a line of light novels written by Natsume Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Kurone Mishima for Kadokawa’s Sneaker Bunko Imprint. It was later adapted into a manga in 2014, and an anime series by Studio Deen in 2016 and 2017 for two seasons. It is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato’s disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world’s problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long…”

