Konosuba Movie Director Shares Adorable Behind-the-Scenes Look

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! is one of the most popular Isekai franchises because of how it twists the tropes set up, and features a wacky group of characters. So it’s been a big wait for fans hoping to see more of this goofy crew again, and while there’s not a third season of the anime on the horizon, there is going to be a full fledged feature film digging into Megumin’s family and life back home before joining Kazuma’s party.

Director of the upcoming Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Crimson Legend, Takaomi Kanasaki recently celebrated its imminent release with an adorable look at a behind-the-scenes sketch of Aqua falling over.

Directed by Takaomi Kanasaki, with series composition by Makoto Uezu, character designs by Koichi Kikuta, and music by Masato Koda, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Crimson Legend is currently scheduled to release August 30th in Japan. With its upcoming release, Kanasaki noted that it’s now August and prepares fans for the new film with a look at Aqua making a fool of herself in front of the others.

Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be bringing the movie over to the United States some time in the future, but it is currently unclear as to what form this will take or when fans in North America can see it themselves. Although the new film will be produced with J.C. Staff rather than Studio Deen, producer of the anime’s two seasons, many returning staff and cast members will be there to ease any potential worries.

Confirmed featured returning voice cast members include Jun Fukushima as Kazuma, Sora Amamiya as Aqua, Rie Takahashi as Megumin, Ai Kayano as Darkness, Yui Horie as Wiz, and Aki Toyosaki as Yunyun. Machico, the artist behind the first two opening themes for the anime series, is returning for the film’s theme too!

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! started out as a line of light novels written by Natsume Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Kurone Mishima for Kadokawa’s Sneaker Bunko Imprint. It was later adapted into a manga in 2014, and an anime series by Studio Deen in 2016 and 2017 for two seasons. It is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato’s disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world’s problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long…”