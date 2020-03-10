Konosuba: Legend of Crimson Film is Coming to Crunchryoll

After spending a couple of years away following the end of the second season, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! returned with a vengeance with a role in the special Kadokawa crossover Isekai Quartet and a brand new feature film taking place after the events of the series. Konosuba -God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!- Legend of Crimson was a huge hit with fans when Crunchyroll brought the film to United States for a limited time in theaters, but now even more fans will be able to check it out for themselves when it’s available for streaming later this month.

Crunchyroll has announced that Legend of Crimson will officially be available for streaming on the service on March 25th in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Central and South America (including the Caribbean), MENA and Europe (and its territories, excluding Spain & Portugal, German Speaking Europe, French and Dutch Speaking Europe and Italian Speaking Europe).

This will be the original Japanese language release of the film with English subtitles, but for fans of the dub cast there’s no need to worry as Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the dubbed version of the film will be launching at some unconfirmed date in April. ComicBook.com was a huge fan of the film as well, and you can find out spoiler-free review of Legend of Crimson here.

KONOSUBA! The Legend of Crimson comes to Crunchyroll March 25th! 🔥More: https://t.co/n8SdFPSS5B pic.twitter.com/jhQxKsycTj — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) March 10, 2020

Crunchyroll describes Konosuba -God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!- Legend of Crimson as such, “A video game-loving shut-in, Satou Kazuma’s life should’ve ended when he was hit by a truck, but through a twist in fate, he ends up reincarnating in another world–and dragging the goddess, Aqua, along with him. ‘I’m going to enjoy the life of an adventurer that I’ve always fantasized about from RPGs! Time to be the hero!’ But in spite of his enthusiasm, only trouble was waiting for Kazuma. Namely, the troublemaking goddess, Aqua; The wildly dorky mage, Megumin; And the unrelentingly delusional lady knight, Darkness; He ends up forming a party with these potentially powerful, but incredibly unfortunate individuals, which leads to deep debt, being tried for treason, slaying the Demon King’s generals, and occasionally dying (again).

Then, one day, the Crimson Demon girl Yun Yun says something that makes the entire group freeze up: ‘I want to have your babies, Kazuma!’ Upon hearing the details, it turns out that the Crimson Demon village that Megumin and Yunyun are from is facing a threat that could mean it’s ending. Kazuma and his gang follow Yunyun, who returns to the Crimson Demon village intent on saving it… when they are faced with their greatest threat yet! What will become of the unremarkable adventurer Kazuma’s life in another world?!”

