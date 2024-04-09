Konosuba Season 3 Shares First Look at Premiere

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is officially returning for new episodes this Spring, and the anime has shared the first look at its first episode before its premiere! The Spring 2024 anime schedule is jam packed with a ton of franchises returning for new episodes, and Konosuba Season 3 is leading the pack in terms of both Isekai anime and major comedies that fans will want to check out over the next few months. While Konosuba's anime has been active with both a new movie and spin-off anime series in the last few years, Season 3 will be the full return of Kazuma's party.

Konosuba Season 3's premiere is finally coming our way this week years after the second season of the TV anime came to an end, and it's promising a fun reunion with Kazuma and the rest of his wacky party members as they are introduced to a whole new adventure. To give fans an idea of what could be coming in the season premiere, Konosuba Season 3 has shared the first preview images from Episode 1 that set up a hilarious return that fans have been waiting for. Check them out below as released by Kadokawa:

How to Watch Konosuba Season 3

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Season 3 will be premiering on April 10th in Japan, and Crunchyroll will be exclusively streaming the new episodes alongside their debut. Takaomi Kanasaki will be serving as chief director for new studio Drive (which is a different studio than the the one that produced the first two seasons and movie) with Yujiro Abe directing the series, Makoto Uezu returning for series composition, and Koichi Kikuta returning as character designer.

As for what to expect from the new season, Crunchyroll teases Konosuba – God's Blessing on this Wonderful World Season 3 as such, "The dysfunctional party is back, but they may be short a member soon 'cause Kazuma is over it. Disillusioned with adventure, he wants to become a monk, but Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness call bull. However, the career dispute gets put on hold when a princess requests to hear all about their tales. Will the taste of fame at the royal castle keep them together or will this mark their farewell tour?"

