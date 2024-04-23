Konosuba Season 3 Shares First Look at Episode 3

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is back and swinging with Season 3 of the anime, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with preview images for Episode 3! Konosuba's TV anime has returned and now follows Kazuma's party on their next big adventure after everything that happened to them in the first two seasons and Crimson Legend movie. After meeting the princess and nearly causing trouble for them, the end of the episode saw the princess take even more of a liking to Kazuma than he had ever expected from their meeting.

Konosuba Season 3 ended its second episode with the princess deciding to take Kazuma with her to the palace in order to tell her more about his adventures, and while she was doubtful that Kazuma is the hero he says he is, the princess now fully respects Kazuma. But with that renewed sense of interest came a bit of a possession as the first few preview images from Episode 3 tease how Kazuma's having a rough go at it within the princesses' castle so far. You can check out the first look at Konosuba Season 3 Episode 3 below.

“KONOSUBA -God's blessing on this wonderful world! 3” episode 3 preview screenshots 1/2

Trailer: https://t.co/nVq2wJVFIy

Official website (JP): https://t.co/lJzo7I3GXP

©2024 暁なつめ・三嶋くろね／KADOKAWA／このすば3製作委員会 pic.twitter.com/i1YyupDBno — KADOKAWA Anime (@kadokawaanimeCH) April 22, 2024

“KONOSUBA -God's blessing on this wonderful world! 3” episode 3 preview screenshots 2/2

Trailer: https://t.co/nVq2wJVFIy

Official website (JP): https://t.co/lJzo7I3GXP

©2024 暁なつめ・三嶋くろね／KADOKAWA／このすば3製作委員会 pic.twitter.com/FuH7n0TfLP — KADOKAWA Anime (@kadokawaanimeCH) April 22, 2024

How to Watch Konosuba Season 3 Episode 3

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Season 3 Episode 3 will be premiering on Wednesday, April 24th, and you can find it exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll. You can currently check out the new season's first two episodes along with the first two seasons and Konosuba -God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! – Legend of Crimson movie streaming with Crunchyroll as well. The movie's events actually inform a few of the jokes in the season premiere, so fans will at least need to know a surface level of what happened in the movie. But at least it doesn't seem like it'll be a big canonical event leading into the rest of the season so far.

As for what to expect from the new season, Crunchyroll teases Konosuba – God's Blessing on this Wonderful World Season 3 as such, "The dysfunctional party is back, but they may be short a member soon 'cause Kazuma is over it. Disillusioned with adventure, he wants to become a monk, but Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness call bull. However, the career dispute gets put on hold when a princess requests to hear all about their tales. Will the taste of fame at the royal castle keep them together or will this mark their farewell tour?"