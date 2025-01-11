The Apothecary Diaries Kicks Off Season 2 With New Opening: Watch

Play video

The Apothecary Diaries has officially made its comeback to screens for its highly anticipated second season, and Season 2 of the anime has kicked off with a brand new opening and ending theme sequence. The Apothecary Diaries first made its debut back in Fall 2023, and the first season of the anime taking on Natsu Hyuga and Touko Shino’s original light novel series really took off with fans as the second half of that debut season aired last Winter. It was quickly confirmed that the second season would be coming a year later, and now all that waiting has finally come to an end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 has made its premiere as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Winter 2025 anime schedule now airing this month, and has debuted a new opening and ending theme to help celebrate. The new opening theme is titled “In Bloom” as performed by Lilas Ikuta, and you can check out the creditless version in the video above. As for the new ending theme, it’s titled “Shiawase ‌no ‌Recipe” as performed by HIRAIDAI. You can check out the creditless version in the video below.

Play video

What to Know for The Apothecary Diaries Season 2

Originally created by Natsu Hyuga and Touko Shino as a series of light novels in 2011, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 is now streaming its new episodes exclusively with Crunchyroll outside of Japan and other territories outside of Asia (where you can also find the first season of episodes if you want to catch up as well). It features a returning staff from the first season with Norihiro Naganuma directing the season at OLM, Yukiko Nakatani handling the character designs, and Satoru Kousaki, Kevin Penkin, and Arisa Okehazama composing the music.

The voice cast from the first season returns as well with Asami Seto joining the cast as new addition Shisui, who is teased to play a big role in Maomao’s story from here on out. As for what fans can hope to see go down this season, TOHO Animation teases The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 as such, “When a favored concubine becomes pregnant, Maomao is put to the test as her food taster. She must keep her wits sharp, not only to protect the concubine but also against rising dangers in the palace. A new concubine with powerful ties, an unsolved attempt at Jinshi’s life, and a foreign envoy with impossible demands hint at a grand conspiracy poised to engulf the empire.”

TOHO Animation

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Is Going to Be Bigger

The Apothecary Diaries is a great slow burn experience, and it really started to pay off when its blend of mystery and romance started to lead to some big reveals in the second half of the debut season. This is undoubtedly going to continue with the second season of the series as Maomao and Jinshi finding themselves dealing with yet another season long mystery, but it’s going to get to that end point much quicker thanks to all the character work that already had been done.

That means that there are going to be even bigger stakes in this new season. Fans are already much more interested in the back and forth between Maomao and Jinshi than before, so every movement forward for the two is going to feel like a much bigger deal. On top of the intense new murder mystery going down, and fans are going to be in for quite a fun ride this time around.