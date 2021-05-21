Kroger Goes Viral After Hyping Job Fair with Anime

✖

Anime has found itself ending up in some wild places as its popularity has grown in North America and the world at large, but the medium has apparently helped the grocery store chain of Kroger go viral thanks in part to a Job Fair held by the grocers that used an anime style to try to bring in new workers. While the characters pictured in this bizarre Job Fair ad don't appear to be any traditional anime characters, anime fans couldn't help but notice the use of the style of the medium that has its origins tied to the country of Japan.

Food has become a big part of anime over the years, not just with Shonen characters such as Goku, Luffy, and other warriors stuffing their face after some of their biggest battles, but has also become an integral part of a number of series, with Food Wars making for a prime example. In the latter series, we witness the journey of would-be chefs attempting to achieve their goals of becoming world-class food makers with the preparation of food being displayed in such a way that it almost seems as if it were Shonen fisticuffs being presented in a brand new way.

Twitter User Im Winter 22 was able to snap a pic of the bizarre Job Fair advertisement that uses an anime style in a bid to get new employees for the well-known grocery store chain, with many believing that one of the characters resembles that of Mega Man's Dr. Light:

One of the best depictions of food in the medium of anime has easily been the feature-length films created by Studio Ghibli, with the legendary studio using movies such as Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Howl's Moving Castle to display insane tables of edibles throughout their history. With an amusement park currently in the works that will launch next year, bringing several Studio Ghibli locales to life, anime fans are left wondering if the studio will also make available some of the mouth-watering dishes that the studio has been known for drawing over the years.

What do you think of this bizarre Kroger ad? Where is the weirdest place that you've seen anime appear over the years? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.