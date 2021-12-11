Kuroko’s Basketball Creator Reportedly Eyeing Big Comeback

The sport of basketball has found itself being represented in the world of anime more than a few times over the years, with one of the biggest examples being Kuroko’s Basketball and it seems as though the creator of the franchise is primed for a comeback. With the world of sports anime being represented by the likes of Haikyuu, Hajime no Ippo, and Slam Dunk to name a few, now might be the perfect time for Tadatoshi Fujimaki’s franchise to return..

Kuroko’s Basketball is far from the only anime series to be created that translates the world of b-ball into the animated genre, with the likes of Slam Dunk, Dear Boy (Hoop Days), Ahiru no Sora, and Buzzer Beater being only a few of the sports anime that have been released in recent years. Tadatoshi’s anime franchise first hit the scene as a manga as a part of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2008, subsequently receiving a light novel and an anime series of its own. When Kuroko’s Basketball came to an end, a sequel story was created in Kuroko’s Basketball: Extra Game following the franchise’s television run as well as the two films that told new stories for the franchise.

Twitter Outlet WSJ_Manga shared the news that Fujimaki would be releasing a new one-shot story in Shonen Jump, though considering the mangaka also had a manga series about golf released in his past titled Robot x Laserbeam, this upcoming story could be something new entirely.

If you’re unfamiliar with the anime franchise created by Tadatoshi Fujimaki, the official description of Kuroko’s Basketball reads as such:

“An up-and-coming power player, Taiga Kagami, is just back from America. When he comes to Seirin High School, he meets the super-ordinary boy, Tetsuya Kuroko. Kagami is shocked to find that Kuroko isn’t good at basketball, in fact, he’s bad! And he’s so plain that he’s impossible to see. But Kuroko’s plainness lets him pass the ball around without the other team noticing him, and he’s none other than the sixth member of the Miracle Generation.”

