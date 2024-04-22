Kyokuto Necromance Launches in Shonen Jump With Epic PV: Watch

Weekly Shonen Jump is no stranger to platforming some of the biggest supernatural series in the anime world. Jujutsu Kaisen, Bleach, Yu Yu Hakusho, and countless other manga in the realm of ghosts, unbelievable creatures, and other mind-bending figures. With some big series in their final arcs, a new contender might have stepped in the ring as Kyokuto Necromance has released its first chapter and has a new trailer to help sell manga readers on this strange new world.

The first chapter of this new series hit Shonen Jump on April 22nd last month, introducing a universe of necromancers that can participate in fights using "death spirits" to do their bidding. This idea sounds quite familiar to some other shonen franchises that arose thanks to Shueisha including JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Shaman King to name a few. If you need a better idea of whether this new manga is worth a read, you might want to harken back to some of the creator's past works. Fusai Naba is the mangaka working on this necromancy tale and was previously responsible for the likes of Aliens Area, Apollo, Harakiri Gomen, and Mukuteru Aoi.

Enter a World of Necromancy

The first installment of this new series wasted little time in introducing Koaru Uno to the world of the supernatural, as the anime protagonist realizes that his family was in the business of "death spirits". Unfortunately, being a part of Shonen Jump doesn't guarantee a long-run, as was recently the case with Mama Yuyu and its surprise cancellation. Only time will tell if there's a hunger for this new story focusing on the dead.

Kyokuto Necromance PV.



Series just launched this week in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #21. pic.twitter.com/RpyvkeZhlT — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) April 21, 2024

If you want to read the first chapter of Kyokuto Necromance, you can do so by clicking here. Here's how Shonen Jump describes the series, "One day, Kaoru Uno suddenly starts seeing mysterious monsters known as shiryo or death spirits. With the arrival of his late father's coworker Yoji Amane and a special ring his father gave him, Kaoru is ushered into the world of necromancers! From the creator of Aliens Area comes a fantastic new series of necromancer battles!"

What has been your new favorite manga released in 2024? Do you think Kyokuto Necromance will one day receive its own anime adaptation.