K-Drama Star Lee Seung Gi Announces Engagement

It looks like congrats are in order for one of South Korea's top stars. Not long ago, Lee Seung Gi announced to the world his plans to marry Lee Da. The actor shared the news over on Instagram by posting a touching letter for fans.

For those unaware, the pair confirmed their relationship in May 2021 after rumors cropped up about their romance. Lee Da is an actress who made their debut on television in 2014. She is best known for her work in projects such as Hearing: The Poet Warrior Youth and Life Risking Romance. Most recently, Lee Da appeared in 2020's Alice and is expected to appear in the show Lovers later this year.

As for for Lee Seung Gi, the actor made his debut in 2004 and has enjoyed popularity as a singer, actor, host, and more. In 2009, his acting chops were put on the world stage in Brilliant Legacy, and Lee Seung Gi went on to impress in My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho, A Korean Odyssey, and Vagabond. Last year, the actor appeared in The Law Cafe, and their latest music was released in 2020.

Currently, the couple plans to have their wedding in early April. You can read up on Lee Seung Gi's full letter below for more details about the couple's engagement (via Soompi):

"It seems that I have many reasons to write long posts this year. Today, I am relaying the most important decision of my life. I have decided to spend the remainder of my life with Lee Da In, whom I love, not just as a couple but as a married couple.

I proposed, and she accepted. We are holding our wedding on April 7. Now that I have someone to take responsibility of forever, I wanted to happily relay this news to you directly. She is someone with a lot of warmth and love, and she is someone I want to keep by my side forever. I want to share our happiness together, and even if there are difficult times in life, I want to overcome those difficulties together without letting go of each other's hands. I hope you will show support for our future ahead, and we will live happily while continuing to give back to others."