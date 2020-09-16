The Legend of Korra Sparks to Life with This Asami Cosplay

✖

The Legend of Korra is one of the most beloved shows to ever take over Nickelodeon, and its impact is still felt today. Years after the show's finale, Korra and her friends continue to inspire fans around the world. Of course, that also means cosplayers are exposed to the heroes, and it is hard to hate on any of their styles. That is why one netizen is getting all the love for their latest look.

Over on Instagram, the user jessblazjcosplay got the fandom hyped up with they shared their take on Asami. The character is one of the most pivotal in The Legend of Korra, and her arc has helped many fans deal with tough topics. Her difficult home life and LGBTQ status make her such an important character, and this cosplay nails all of Asami's perfect parts.

As you can see below, the cosplay features Asami's paneled top with a high collar, and there is a lilac undershirt peeking from the top. The top is paired with brown leather gloves and dark red pants as expected. The piece then comes together with a vibrant makeup look that includes bright red lips, bold lashes, and eyeshadow. The cosplayer is even spicing things up by keeping in their nose ring, and the outfit is brought together with a fabulously styled wig.

"Had time to do a makeup test for Asami Sato from the Legend of Korra the day before my surgery! It's always so helpful to do these before doing a photoshoot because it allows you to see how things translate from 2D to 3D and what to do differently next time," the fan shared about this test shoot.

While some things might change with this look, all the fundamental parts of Asami are there. Her looks are spot-on here, so you know Korra would approve of the cosplay. The only thing that could make it better is one of Asami's cars... but we can leave that build for some other time!

What do you make of this Legend of Korra cosplay?