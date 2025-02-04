Shonen Jump’s New Series Is a Genre Match Made in Heaven

Play video

Soccer’s popularity in manga and anime continues, as a brand new manga series has been released that blends the most popular sport in the world with grizzled young delinquents. While series like Blue Lock depict athletes at their peak, Embers, the latest soccer offering from Shueisha, looks at the other end of the sport as a young rebel with an anger problem who slowly becomes obsessed with soccer despite initially being bad at it. For fans of Rookies, Slam Dunk, and Ashita no Joe, this series is a promising early addition to Weekly Shonen Jump.

The first chapter of Embers was recently released on the Manga Plus and VIZ Shonen Jump apps, and readers have become obsessed with the new take on the sports genre. The series is written by Kei Kurumazaki, with art by Sotaro Nishii (who previously worked as an assistant on Blue Lock). While soccer players are notorious for diving on the floor and faking injuries, Embers is putting the fight back in the sport, as Noboru Haitani wants to “break the stranglehold of the elites.”

The official description reads, “Middle school brawler Noboru Haitani has never lost a fight. But the bitter taste of a soccer defeat gradually warms him up to the sport until one day, Haitani finds himself in a match against a team featuring middle school soccer prodigy Takami. An outlaw fights his way into the world of soccer!” Don’t expect your average underdog story. The first chapter is currently available to read for free on the Shonen Jump and VIZ apps, and you absolutely should. Embers opens with a gorgeous color spread, introducing readers to the team of delinquents, and it’s intense from the opening whistle.

Shueisha

Embers Puts a Fresh Spin On the Sports Genre

Many manga and anime have told stories about underdogs in sports (with series like Haikyu and Hajime no Ippo! being prominent examples), where the chipper protagonist tries their hardest to overcome the odds and go pro, and maybe even befriend a few of their rivals along the way. But, Embers‘ first chapter puts a new spin on that well-worn formula.

Noboru Haitani has no real interest in soccer. His only desire is to beat those who show him up. As a result, the first chapter’s finale leaves the character’s future open-ended. Yes, he makes the bold claim that he’s going to be the greatest, but it’s not for the same reason as most sports manga protagonists. Haitani is fueled purely by his competitive ego rather than his passion. It is unclear if Embers will try and alter his delinquent nature or if it will embrace his rebellious side as he becomes better at soccer.

So far, readers appear to be on board with the new series, even if they’re not completely smitten with it. Embers currently holds a 6.94 rating on My Anime List following the release of its first chapter.

The next chapter of Embers will be released on the Manga Plus and VIZ Media apps on Monday, February 10th.