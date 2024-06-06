Studio Orange's Leviathan Shares First Look

Studio Orange has made a name for itself with anime projects including, but not limited to, Trigun Stampede, The Land of The Lustrous, and Beastars. Recently, the production house has hinted that they were working on a new anime project, though details regarding any element of the property remained a mystery. Now, the project has been revealed as the latest Netflix animation preview gives fans their first look at Leviathan and the conflict that will make up the new war-torn story.

This might be the first time that Leviathan has been brought to the anime medium, but the upcoming project from Orange is based on an earlier property. Released in 2009, Leviathan was the first offering of a trilogy of novels, followed by the likes of Behemoth and Goliath. Taking place prior to World War I, the upcoming anime appears to be far closer to the real world than the likes of Vash The Stampede's world or the murder mystery of Legosi from Beastars.

Leviathan's First Images

(Photo: Studio Orange)

(Photo: Studio Orange)

(Photo: Studio Orange)

(Photo: Studio Orange)

If you're unfamiliar with the source material, here is an official description of the opening novel that kicked off the Leviathan trilogy, "It is the cusp of World War I, and all the European powers are arming up. The Austro-Hungarians and Germans have their Clankers, steam-driven iron machines loaded with guns and ammunition. The British Darwinists employ fabricated animals as their weaponry. Their Leviathan is a whale airship, and the most masterful beast in the British fleet."

The description continues, "Aleksandar Ferdinand, prince of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, is on the run. His own people have turned on him. His title is worthless. All he has is a battle-torn Stormwalker and a loyal crew of men. Deryn Sharp is a commoner, a girl disguised as a boy in the British Air Service. She's a brilliant airman. But her secret is in constant danger of being discovered. With the Great War brewing, Alek's and Deryn's paths cross in the most unexpected way...taking them both aboard the Leviathan on a fantastical, around-the-world adventure. One that will change both their lives forever."

Want to hear more about Studio Orange's upcoming anime project? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on Leviathan and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Orange.