Trigun Stampede Studio Is Prepping a New Anime Announcement

Orange Studio, the studio behind Trigun Stampede, Beastars, and much more is prepping to announce a new anime project soon! Orange Studio has made waves as one of the more notable anime production companies due to the high quality of its CG animation, and fans have seen the results of their efforts with the likes of Beastars, Land of the Lustrous, Godzilla Singular Point and more. But most recently they shared a brand new take on the classic Trigun series, Trigun Stampede. But it's been some time since Orange has aired a new anime, so it seems we'll be getting an update soon.

Anime Expo 2024 has revealed its schedule for the year as the convention gets ready to open its doors to fans next month, and it was here that Orange teased a brand new anime announcement coming as part of their panel taking place on July 4th. Along with the tease that they will be showcasing Trigun Stampede and Beastars, there's also the tease of another new project that will be revealed to the public for the first time at this event as well!

(Photo: Orange)

Orange Reveals Anime Expo 2024 Plans

Orange's upcoming panel at Anime Expo will be taking place on July 4th. Dubbed "Orange Studio Unveiling: TRIGUN STAMPEDE, BEASTARS and..." the panel is teased as such, "Welcome to Big Orange Studio Day! Orange proudly presents an exclusive showcase featuring TRIGUN STAMPEDE, BEASTARS, and upcoming adventure. Dive into the latest crafts by our animation virtuosos. Speakers include: Kiyotaka Waki,Yoshihiro Watanabe, and Justin Leach(Qubic Pictures). Don't miss out!"

It's not quite clear what Orange will be announcing, but there are enough things to be excited about with their already known projects. Trigun Stampede ended without any confirmation of a potential continuation, and Beastars is now in the works on its final season. Fans have been waiting for updates on both of these studio Orange projects, and now it seems like there's also something brand new that fans can hope to look forward to as well.

If you wanted to check out Orange's anime releases, you can find Beastars now streaming with Netflix. Trigun Stampede is now streaming with Crunchyroll, and is teased as such, "Vash the Stampede's a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That's what's puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives."