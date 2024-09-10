Netflix's Leviathan Shares Gorgeous New Trailer: Watch

CG animation is growing to become a big part of the anime world in recent years. Major franchises such as Dragon Ball Super, Attack on Titan, Ghost in The Shell, and countless others are utilizing the animation style in telling their unique styles. There is one anime studio that has made a name for itself in specializing in the newfound aesthetic. Studio Orange was previously known for major anime entries including Beastars, Land of The Lustrous, and Trigun Stampede. While Orange does have a sequel series focusing on Vash The Stampede in the works, a new anime series dubbed "Leviathan" is coming to Netflix and has a new trailer to prove it.

If you haven't heard of Leviathan before, the anime series is taking its cues not from manga and/or manwha, but rather from a trilogy of novels written by Scott Westerfeld. Taking place in a fictional world that mirrors our own, the first of the three novels, Leviathan, introduced us to Prince Aleksander, a young member of royalty who is attempting to survive with little resources worthy of a prince. The initial novel, released in 2009, was followed up by two subsequent novels in Behemoth and Goliath, though Studio Orange has yet to release information that it will be animating these sequels in a similar vein.

Leviathan's New Trailer

The latest trailer shows off the world that takes a drastically different approach to World War I. As a part of this anime landscape, combatants can often rely on the power of their mech suits dubbed "Clankers". Far less technologically advanced than mech such as Mobile Suit Gundams and Eva Units, the Clankers might not be as powerful but as the trailer shows, they seem well fit to wartime conditions. The upcoming anime series has yet to reveal its official release date but it is slated to hit Netflix in 2025.

Is CG The Future of Anime?

In a recent interview earlier this year, Studio Oranger's co-founder Eiji Onomoto discussed the production house's use of computer-generated animation and how the animation style is becoming more a part of the anime world, "At that time, the demand for CG in the anime industry was growing as a way to fill in the gaps that were difficult to handle with traditional animation. The situation was so unstable that I honestly wasn't sure if a CG-only production company could continue to generate profits."

Onomoto then broke down one of Orange's earlier works, Land Of The Lustrous, and the incorporation of the CG-style into animation, "As the main contractor, more people became aware of Orange. This project is still considered one of our flagship works". From a creator's perspective, it was a significant milestone in making CG more accepted by anime fans. Previously, we had positive feedback with robots, but 'Land of the Lustrous' showed that CG characters could be embraced. Since then, we've continually improved our quality and varied our expressions, all based on the foundation laid by 'Land of the Lustrous.'"

Orange's Future

On top of releasing Leviathan next year, Orange has some other big anime adaptations on the way. The first half of Beastars' final season will land on Netflix prior to Prince Aleksander's debut. While it has yet to reveal a release window in a similar fashion, Trigun: Stargaze might be the most highly anticipated series from the studio.

Want to follow along with Studio Orange and Leviathan? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Orange and computer-generated animation in the anime world.