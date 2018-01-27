‘Gundam’ Fans Give Life-Size Suit A Snowman Makeover

One of the more revered landmarks in Japan for anime fans is the giant, life-sized recreation of the Unicorn Gundam suit from the Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn series.

After Tokyo was recently hit by a snowstorm, anime fans caught the 64.6 foot statue in a cool new look. Like a giant Gundam snowman.

The statue, located in Odaiba, Tokyo, had a varying degree of coolness not only thanks to the snow, but even more amazing when the lights of the statue kick in through the snow.

Not familiar with Gundam? You may want to give its latest anime a spin. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, the series is set more than 300 years after the Calamity War first seen in the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime. With the Earth Sphere falling into anarchy, the world has given way to bandits and rebels. Iron-Blooded Orphans focuses on a young boy named Mikazuki Augus as he works for a security company, and his is used as cannon fodder during an ambush. Augus, along with his friend Orga Itsuka, take the chance to revolt against their demeaning employers – and the determined boy changes his fate when he begins piloting an abandoned mobile suit known as Gundam Barbatos.