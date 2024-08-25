Crunchyroll and Sony Are Looking Into Live-Action Anime Projects

One Piece, Ghost in the Shell, Dragon Ball – what do these series have in common. If you guessed live-action adaptations, you would be spot on. Over the decades, the anime industry very much embraced the world of live-action film whether we’re talking TV or movies. Thanks to recent successes like One Piece, all eyes are on anime as the industry and its live-action prospects keep rising. And thanks to a new interview, we know Crunchyroll isn’t ruling out a move into the space.

The confession comes from Rahul Purini, the current CEO of Crunchyroll. The executive spoke with Nikkei recently about the streaming platform’s global explosion. With anime now a mainstream part of pop culture, more fans are flocking to Crunchyroll than ever before, and Purini said the service is in talks with parent company Sony Pictures Entertainment about the future of live-action anime.

“We also believe that we can take advantage of being part of Sony Pictures Entertainment. We are discussing the possibility of making live-action versions of some anime IP with our Japanese partners and parent company,” the CEO explained.

“We are considering producing them not just for Crunchyroll, but for other platforms that are interested in them, to increase interest in anime.”

Of course, it is hardly surprising to hear about this behind-the-scenes consideration. Anime is one of the fastest-growing entertainment mediums globally. With Gen Z and Gen Alpha consuming anime at record rates, big investors and industries are paying notice. Crunchyroll has been helping expand anime’s accessibility for decades now, and its place at Sony Pictures Entertainment cannot be overlooked. The conglomerate has what it takes to produce high-quality adaptations similar to Netflix, and Crunchyroll is thinking about how best to enter the live-action space.

If you want a taste of what Hollywood can do when it comes to live-action anime, there are some definite successes to consider. Movies like Alita: Battle Angel earned solid reviews alongside Tom Cruise’s Edge of Tomorrow. Most recently, Netflix hit gold with One Piece, a live-action TV adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s hit manga. The show is currently filming season two after its first became one of Netflix’s most-watched programs of 2023. So hopefully, there are more goodies to come for anime fans.

