Log Horizon Previews Season 3 Opening

Log Horizon has previewed its new opening theme for Season 3. Following the end of the second season back in 2015, this fan favorite series will finally be making a comeback next year as part of the Winter 2021 anime season. Initially scheduled to release this past October before being delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Log Horizon will finally be returning for its third season on January 13th. While fans have not seen much of its third season beyond its debut trailer, the series has made up for it in spades with its newest update.

Log Horizon has debuted the new opening for its third season, and you can check it out on the series' official website at the link here. According to the website, this preview of the new opening theme for the season serves as the second "trailer" for the new episodes before they premiere in Japan.

"Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table" (season 3) OP:https://t.co/hgirKwUK3O The 12-episode season begins January 13th. (Animation: Studio Deen) — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) November 30, 2020

Officially dubbed as Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table, the third season of the long awaited series will be running for 12 episodes in total. Fans will be able to stream the new season with FunimationNOW alongside its premiere in Japan, and the third season of the series will be featuring a returning staff and cast from the first two seasons.

This means director Shinji Ishihara will be directing the new season for Studio DEEN once more, and returning cast members such as Takuma Terashima as Shiroe, Emiri Katou as Akatsuki and Tomoaki Maeno as Naotsug have all been confirmed to return with the new episodes. But as seen in the new opening for the series, there are going to be a ton of new faces introduced alongside the familiar ones.

Log Horizon is only one of the many anime returning for a sequel season next January, so the Winter 2021 schedule is getting more packed by the day.